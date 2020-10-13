FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Commissioner for Public Health, Steven Stack, says the state of Kentucky is in the 'red zone' for COVID-19 cases according to the White House Coronavirus task force.
"Last week we had 31 counties in the red zone. That's up from five the week before," Stack said.
The red zone means the state had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has been in an escalation of new COVID-19 cases.
The state saw 776 new cases Tuesday. That puts the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 81,691.
Gov. Beshear held Tuesday's briefing remote, as he was recently exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.
He says he and his family have tested negative Tuesday, but "it's still early".