PADUCAH — Kentucky House Bill 12 passed, and is moving to the Senate. The bill aims to put a cap on the cost of insulin.
The American Diabetes Association says 450,000 people in Kentucky live with diabetes.
Tom Shadoan's son lives with Type 1 diabetes. "It's tough," Shadoan said. "It's a tough disease."
The family raises awareness and funds through the Four Rivers JDRF Diabetes Walk every year. He said diabetics need insulin to survive, but the cost is too high.
"It can be really expensive," Shadoan said. "And it is unfortunate that it's become so expensive and so many people can't afford it. It's becoming life threatening to some people who can't afford to live with Type 1 diabetes."
House Bill 12 would apply only to people with commercial health insurance and not those on government plans such as Medicare and Medicaid.
This is a three-month supply of insulin.
While the bill would cap the cost at $100 for those supplies for people who have commercial insurance, Shadoan said he wishes it was more widespread for everyone.
"It should be a federal law," Shadoan said. "Not a state law, in my opinion. It should be covered for everyone who has this disease."
Shadoan says every day is challenging for those living with diabetes. So, capping insulin costs is a step in the right direction.
"Anybody who has that coverage and they get the $100, that's a relief, because it costs more than that a month," Shadoan said.
But for now, he will continue to shine a light on the disease and raise funds for a cure.
The Legislative Research Commission doesn't know exactly when the Senate will take up the vote for the bill. If passed, it would go into effect January 1, 2021.
You can read the full bill below.