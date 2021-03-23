PADUCAH — Insulin costs in Kentucky will drop next year, but not for everyone.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill into law Monday capping the cost of insulin at $30 for a 30 day supply. While the law helps thousands of people, some groups are not included in the legislation.
Tom Shadoan's son lives with Type 1 diabetes. He knows how expensive insulin can get. That's why he believes Kentucky's new law is a good first step.
"It should probably be a little more encompassing of those who are in desperate need of funding to get insulin to keep their children alive or keep themselves alive," Shadoan said.
The insulin cap applies to people with state-regulated plans, plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans. It doesn't apply to those without insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or anyone who's self-insured.
Strawberry Hills pharmacist Daniel Jones said a 30-day supply of insulin can cost up to $1,000. Jones said the new law will be a relief for patients who are eligible.
"I think it'll be life changing to those that do receive benefits from this, because there's so many that decide 'Do I have to take my insulin? Do I pay for my insulin, or do I buy food?'" Jones said.
State Rep. Patti Minter sponsored the bill. Her son has Type 1 diabetes. She recognizes the insulin cap costs won't aid everyone.
"This will make sure that more Kentuckians have access to life and limb saving insulin than ever before," Minter said. "It's a beginning. There's still more work to do."
Shadoan believes insulin costs should be handled at the federal level.
The law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022. Minter wanted to use an emergency clause to put the law into effect earlier, but that clause had to be taken out because it conflicts with federal law. It must start on a new plan for insurance companies.