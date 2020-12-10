FRANKFORT, KY — The state of Kentucky is joining a coalition of states, plus consumer and health care groups and health care providers, to launch Get Covered 2021, a national effort to encourage mask wearing and substantially increase the number of people with health coverage.
Gov. Andy Beshear, as well as 14 other governors, are declaring Dec. 10 as Get Covered America Day, to raise awareness and action about COVID-19 safety and getting enrolled in health coverage.
“Health care is a basic human right,” says Gov. Beshear. “It’s our job to work quickly and diligently to get health coverage for as many Kentuckians as possible. With COVID-19 negatively impacting every state, we also need more people wearing masks because when you mask up, you help protect yourself and those around you, which slows the spread of this devastating virus.”
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says 239,000 Kentuckians are currently uninsured, but more than half, or 175,000, qualify for financial help to pay for health coverage or for free coverage through Medicaid.
CHFS says the state's kynect website, which is run by CHFS, is simple portal for finding health coverage and other benefits for Kentuckians.
Anyone uninsured can attend virtual enrollment events held by kynectors around the state to find affordable or no cost-coverage, according Cabinet Secretary Eric Friedlander. He says kynectors are front-line staff who work directly with Kentuckians in need.
“We want everyone who qualifies for financial assistance for a Qualified Health Plan or Medicaid to get it,” says Secretary Friedlander. “Dealing with a devastating illness is bad enough, but it shouldn’t ruin a family financially. Having health coverage and getting treated early is good for everyone in our entire state.”
The CHFS is asking you to help spread awareness of Get Covered America Day by posting photos on social media of yourself and your family wearing masks along with messages encouraging other to mask up. The cabinet says some hashtags you can use when posting on social media are #getcoveredkentucky, #getcoveredamerica and #getcovered2021.
“This is a way to show you care about yourself, your family, your friends and your community,” says CHFS Deputy Secretary Carrie Banahan, who is serving as co-chair of the national Get Covered America Day effort. “We all know someone whose life has been changed because of the lifesaving care they received. It could be your mother, grandfather, daughter or best friend. So, right now, as we face the challenges of COVID, let us also work to make sure everyone has the same access to care that is provided by having insurance coverage.”
In addition to Kentucky and the District of Columbia, here are the other states participating in the Get Covered America Day:
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Washington