LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has issued a ruling that continues to keep the state’s near-total ban on abortion from taking effect.
The state's only two clinics had asked Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry to grant the injunction.
The judge's ruling Friday says there is “a substantial likelihood” that Kentucky’s new abortion law violates the rights to privacy and self-determination protected by the state's constitution.
The injunction follows a restraining order issued by the same judge in June. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is likely to turn now to the state appeals court.
