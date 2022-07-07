PADUCAH — A state agency has charged a local judge with misconduct following a months-long investigation.
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, or JCC, released a 254-page filing on Thursday. It details the commission's findings, investigation and the charges Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson now faces. Jameson serves the 42nd Judicial Circuit, which serves Calloway and Marshall counties. These are not criminal charges, but could lead to some type of punishment, sanction or opinion from the court.
Jameson faces four separate charges. Count One reads that Jameson is accused of creating a conflict of interest and the appearance of impropriety when creating and developing an ankle monitoring program for the Community Corrections Board or CCB.
The filing reads, in part, "You used the prestige of your judicial office to influence various elected officials, agencies, and individuals, promoting the CCB ankle monitoring program as a cost saving measure and as means to raise funds for Re-Life, a proposed inpatient substance abuse disorder treatment facility project you are spearheading."
Count Two alleges misconduct by Jameson with the CCB staff, individuals enrolled in the ankle monitoring program, and involvement in the costs of the program. Count Three cites mismanagement of his courtroom involving where he would send individuals for treatment linked with ankle monitoring services.
The filing reads, in part, "...you displayed behavior towards Court staff and attorneys that was not patient, dignified, and courteous."
Count Four accuses the judge of using his influence and prestige of judicial office to pressure attorneys, individuals and groups to fund and support his political campaign.
On the phone, Jameson told me that complaints like this happen and are part of the judicial process. However, he was adamant and clear that he disagrees with the JCC's interpretation of his actions, and does not believe he has done anything wrong. He told me that he believes his work to help drug offenders seek treatment is an important role for the court.
Our conversation involving his response to the allegations comes in addition to a 70 plus page response he and his attorney filed.
It reads, in part: "Almost all of the facts and opinions that have led the Commission to make allegations ...are submitted by individuals who seek to provide political benefit to Judge Jameson's opponent in the 2022 general election. The timing of these multiple claims made in a short period is curious at best and more likely intentionally part of the conspiracy to damage Judge Jameson's reputation in a desperate attempt to provide his opponent with a much-needed political boost."
Jameson's opponent in the judicial race is Andrea Moore, who I spoke with on the phone Thursday night. She told me that she has no involvement with the JCC whatsoever, it was the agency that chose to investigate Jameson, and she wanted to distance herself from the situation. Additionally, she believes that the allegations made in this case took place before she filed to run for Circuit Judge of the 42nd Judicial Circuit.
If a resolution is not reached between the JCC and Jameson in the next 15 days, there will be a public hearing on the matter.
To read the JCC filing in its entirety, download the pdf below.