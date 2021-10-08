Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepard has ruled against Kentucky's new school choice program.
Earlier this year, the Kentucky General Assembly passed House Bill 563. The bill would establish a tax-credit scholarship fund in the commonwealth. Money provided by the scholarship could be used to let kids go to school other than their local public school.
Judge Shepard said the bill is in violation of the Kentucky constitution, citing 1989 case Rose v. Council for Better Education.
"The very fact that so many children need additional educational assistance, beyond what is presently funded and appropriated for the public schools, is an indication that we, as a state, may well be falling short of the constitutional mandate of 'an efficient system of common schools' as defined in the Rose case." Shepard wrote in his ruling.
Judge Shepard's decision prohibits officials from approving the creation of any organizations or education opportunity accounts.
The Kentucky Education Association (KEA) released a statement in support of Judge Shepard's decision, arguing that school voucher programs take money away from already under funded schools.
“Research has shown that private school voucher programs in other states have demonstrated no positive effect on students’ educational outcomes, and often negatively impact student achievement. In fact, some evidence illustrates they may exacerbate school segregation and fund discrimination and they are prone to waste, fraud, and abuse." the KEA wrote in a statement.
Those in favor of the bill say it would take the burden off some families struggling to pay for other types of schools.
Some Kentucky parents have already vowed to appeal the ruling.
“Today’s ruling treats private donations as if they are government money,” said Institute for Justice Attorney Joshua House. “It holds that when private individuals donate their own money to education-related causes, and receive tax credits for those donations, it is in effect the government raising and spending money on education. That’s just wrong.”