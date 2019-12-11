PADUCAH — A report shows a number of systemic shortfalls in how the state of Kentucky is preventing the deaths of children. The 2019 Annual Child Fatality and Near Fatality External Review Panel revealed nearly 90% of child fatalities studied were potentially preventable.
The report comes from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. The panel collected data from across the state, including west Kentucky. This year, Caldwell County was one of 136 cases reviewed for abuse and neglect. In past years each west Kentucky county has had a case reviewed.
Prior to a child's death from abuse or neglect, they have had interactions with a number of local and state agencies. The report makes it clear one person or agency cannot be blamed for the death of a child. It does identify multiple cases and instances in which child advocacy agencies and adults in Kentucky failed. In 28% of cases studied, family members and community members failed to report abuse to the appropriate agency.
The study pointed to the story of a child beaten to death. Extended family described other violent situations no one reported before the child died. The child's grandmother thought the hospital called child protective services. Kentucky law mandates any person who knows or has reasonable cause to believe a child is dependent, neglected, or abused to immediately report it to a local law enforcement agency.
In the cases studied where a child in Kentucky died or nearly died from abuse or neglect, the panel says 93% of the incidents were preventable. The agency collected official records and other relevant information received from a variety of sources: the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Department for Juvenile Justice, medical records including autopsy reports, law enforcement records and records held by family, circuit or district Court.
Since 2014, 81% of all cases reviewed by the panel involved children four years or younger. The current administration will look at the study's recommendations and take each under advisement. Local agencies can review the study for themselves to look at ways to prevent child deaths locally.