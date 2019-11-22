BENTON, KY — Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Randy Newcomb is stepping down.
Newcomb tells Local 6 he decided to resign for financial reasons. Visitors have declined at the lake over the past several years due to the infestation of Asian carp, an invasive species that has had a negative impact on fishing. Because of the decrease in revenue, Newcomb says he talked with the board, and decided it would be best to resign.
Newcomb has served as executive director for the past 18 years.