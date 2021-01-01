MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It's a New Year's Day celebration that's continued for 43 years, and it's anything but normal. The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts held their annual New Year's Day water skiing event at Twin Oaks Lakes on Friday.
Corey Hawes and his son, Jackson, as well as other members of the Ski Nuts, were happy to continue the longstanding tradition.
"I walked out the door this morning and I'm like, 'Man, this is going to be one of the best days we've ever had!' And I got out on the water, and I was like, 'This is as bad as it normally is,'" Corey said.
"Even today, just going up and down once was a big sense of freedom and enjoyment compared to being locked up in the house this whole time," Jackson said. "I even threw in some tricks for the thrill of it, just because I haven't gotten to do it in so long."
Corey thinks this year's event was essential to carry on the tradition and start 2021 on the right note.
"It'd almost feel like 2020 beat us if we wouldn't have done this, because what a bad way for us to start the year by not doing this," Corey said. "We would've felt like it beat us, instead of us prevailing and coming out and doing what we normally do."
Errol Bryant, who's 80, wasn't hindered by the pandemic and the cold weather. Bryant was the first one to get out on the water to start off the New Year's ski.
"Do it as long as you can do it. When you quit doing it, you'll get where you can't do it. Now my grand kids told me that. That's where I am," Bryant said. "As long as I can get out there behind that boat and hold on to that handle and do the slalom course and do the tricking, I'm going to do it as long as I can possibly do it."
"It's just something we do every year. And I'm grateful we got to do it this year, despite everything that's been against us in the worst year ever in 2020," Corey said.
The group hopes to continue the tradition in the future. The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts also participate in group tournaments during the competitive season in the summer.