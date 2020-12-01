FRANKFORT, KY — Waterfowl hunters, anglers, and boaters should be ready to have limited access to some of five bays on Kentucky Lake periodically over the next several weeks as officials evaluate experimental Asian Carp harvest techniques.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the clearing of submerged debris from designated "Asian Carp Harvest Areas" will start Dec. 1 in parts of Smith and Pisgah bays with similar clearing of harvest areas to occur in parts of the Sledd Creek, Ledbetter Creek and Vickers embayments.
KYFW will oversee the clearing of debris from the reservoir bottom in a 300-foot by 500-foot section of each bay. The department says a subcontractor working for Murray State University will perform the site preparation work.
“This effort can only be done in the cold weather months,” said Jessica Morris, a Fisheries biologist with the department who specializes in Asian Carp abatement. “In preparation, biologists from the Fisheries and Wildlife divisions worked together to select the areas and dates that would work best for the effort while minimizing inconveniences to waterfowl hunters, anglers and boaters.”
KYFW says finalized dates for site preparation and experimental harvest efforts will be posted on the Western Kentucky Fisheries Facebook page. Hunters, anglers, or boaters planning visits to the area should check the Facebook page for updates.
You can find maps of the designated harvest areas by clicking on the Asian Carp Information page at the KYFW website.
KYFW says the site preparation and Asian Carp harvest in these areas will happen periodically from December 2020 to early March 2021. The work will be limited to weekdays during duck season, and boating access at these locations may be affected for up to five days while harvest efforts are happening.
KYFW says removing submerged debris is necessary so seines, or vertical fishing nets that are weighted on the bottom and suspended by floats on the surface, and other harvest methods, such as the modified unified method, can be deployed in the designated harvest areas.
The department says harvest areas will be marked with buoys and anglers should not deploy any fish habitat in the marked areas as it may damage nets and impede efforts to corral and remove Asian Carp.
KYFW says the U.S. Geological Survey plans to return to Kentucky Lake in January and February for more testing and research of the modified unified method in Smith and Pisgah bays. This removal method consists of setting a series of large nets and driving the invasive fish into a small area before removing them from the water. The agency tested the method earlier this year in the same bays.
KYFW says information about the USGS effort, including dates, will be coming soon.