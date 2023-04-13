Life after high school was the topic of conversation at the Paducah Chamber Of Commerce's monthly Power in Partnership breakfast Thursday.
A representative with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education outlined the state's goal to have 60% of the population with a postsecondary credential.
It's a task that will require work on the state and local levels.
For three years now, the Paducah Innovation Hub has been making headway in that area.
The goal is to expose students to several career path options. That way, they can solidify a future in a profession that hopefully keeps their talent at home in Kentucky.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
It's a question Paducah Tilghman High School senior Chandler Chris has always pondered.
Learning at the Paducah Innovation Hub is helping her find the answer.
“Being here has helped me branch out, what I even want to do. I mean, initially I wanted to do mechanical engineering, but I realized, hey, I can do maybe even a little bit of aerospace if I want to do that, get a certificate in this,” Chris says.
It's sparked her curiosity about other skills.
“The woodshop, we've done that. We've soldered wire,” says Chris.
Hub Principal Stephen Ybarzabal is encouraging students to dabble in a wide array of options. Then, they can decide whether a traditional or nontraditional path is best for them.
“Students are encouraged to be lifelong learners. And so, we're not saying don't go to college. We're saying you're going to have to learn for the rest of your career,” Ybarzabal says.
In workshops, Paducah Tilghman students get hands-on experience in different industries like carpentry and welding, while building relationships with industry partners in the region.
“When they graduate from high school, if they're good workers and perform well and meet their employers' expectations, most are offered full-time positions with benefits,” says Ybarzabal.
Many students leave the program certified for jobs in their trade.
Others opting for four-year schooling after graduation, like Chris, are also set up for success.
“I think it's giving me many opportunities for internships and different things like that. It's definitely put my foot in the door,” Chris says.
The Innovation Hub focuses on offering what they call high-demand, high-wage careers.
Those include jobs in skilled trade areas like automotive and carpentry, as well as health care and engineering.
Connecting students with local industry partners in those high-demand areas is designed to retain talent locally.
This will strengthen the workforce, economy and quality of life across the commonwealth.