FRANKFORT, KY– The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has launched a new service that will allow driver's and motorcyclist's to renew their license online.
The online renewal option is for those who have either a standard-issue or REAL ID licenses whose credentials will expire within six months – or have been expired for less than a year. You must be applying to renew the same form of ID you already have, and to be eligible your name and address must be the same as on your previous ID.
“This is a dramatic step forward for customer convenience – the ability to go online to renew your driving credential and save yourself a trip to a licensing office if you don’t otherwise require in-person service,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Modernizing state services puts Kentuckians in the driver’s seat to choose how they want to be served and make a Better Kentucky.”
The online renewal option does not apply to:
- Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards).
- Kentuckians upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID.
- Kentuckians upgrading from four-year to eight-year expiration.
- Those needing a license with changed name or address.
- Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).
New applications for a Real ID must be done in person, and only at a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.
Online renewals are available here.