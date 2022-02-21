FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced a new feature on the Kentucky's tornado resources website that allows folks affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak to register for assistance.
The Kentucky tornado resources website was launched in December. The new registration feature will help the state connect with survivors who need sheltering, financial assistance and other aid from the state and nonprofit organizations.
To be eligible for the Commonwealth Sheltering Program — for which the state purchases 200 travel trailers to provide "medium-term housing" for storm victims who lost their homes in the tornado outbreak — storm survivors must register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Beshear said the state has been calling people who registered with FEMA, but staffers have had a hard time getting people to answer those calls.
"One of the reasons we've had to launch this is, using FEMA's information trying to contact people to move them into travel trailers, people aren't picking up. We'll spend all day long calling the cell phones that people left with FEMA, and not enough of them are picking up," Beshear said. "So, this is an option for people to directly register with us, where we know the — well, we don't want to put the needle in the haystack — but those who are ready, you know, to answer the call and to therefore be able to be more efficient in getting people in those travel trailers."
Beshear said the state is seeing "a lot of increased activity" lately when it comes to moving survivors from emergency sheltering, such as rooms at state resort parks and hotel rooms, into intermediate housing, like the travel trailers or cottages at state resort parks.
Over the next couple of weeks, the governor said, the state will move survivors staying at Lake Barkley State Resort Park into other parks and making other changes to move people into "more self-sufficient housing."
"It's getting people back into the flow of, of not just self-sufficiency, but getting back and getting closer to being in their homes back in their lives. Again, this is a step where, where you know it's always a challenge as we move through. But we want to get people built back up to where they were pre-tornado or even better," Beshear said.
Beshear reminded storm survivors that other resources remain available for them as well. "We have all the other services, from pandemic EBT and other assistance on food to unemployment to so many other options that are there," he said.
To register for the sheltering program and to be connected with other tornado-related resources, visit governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources and click "register" under the "Sheltering & Needs Registration" section at the top right side of the page. Information on resources and services covering a wide variety of needs is also available on the state's tornado resources page.
Again, tornado survivors who want to receive shelter through the state's program must register with FEMA. The deadline to register is March 14.
To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Survivors can visit FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers for in-person help with their application. To find a DRC near you, visit fema.gov/drc or call the helpline.