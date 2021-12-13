FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear on Monday announced the launch of a toy drive to make Christmas special for kids impacted by Friday night's tornadoes.
"This weekend, like everyone across our commonwealth, I was devastated to see the destruction in so many of our western Kentucky communities. These tornadoes would have marked one of the most awful days in our state's history, no matter when they struck. That's even more painful that this tragedy happened just a few weeks before Christmas," the first lady said. Especially during this time of year, we all look forward to being home for the holidays, spending time with those who mean the most of us. Now, many of our families don't have a home to go to, or even worse, they've lost someone they love who made their family whole."
Talking about the pain and grief so many families are feeling, the first lady was overcome with emotion, and the governor joined her at the podium.
"As a mom, wife, daughter and friend, Britainy can only imagine the pain and grief that Kentuckians are feeling at the moment," the governor tearfully read from the first lady's prepared remarks. "She knows so many of you feel the same way and want to know how you can help make this season a little easier for those who are hurting."
From now until Dec. 18, Kentucky residents can drop off new, unwrapped toys, games, books and technology in their original packaging at 20 locations across the state. The drive will also accept $25 VISA or MasterCard gift cards. Gifts are needed for kids of all ages, from infants to teens.
The drop off locations include 13 Kentucky State Police Posts. The largest drop-off location is Broadbent Arena in Louisville. People can also mail gifts to the arena.
Click here to visit the toy drive's website.
