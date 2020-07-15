CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Wednesday was a big win for veterinarians and animal lovers in Kentucky.
Senate Bill 21 went into effect. It allows veterinarians to report animal abuse cases to police.
Before this law, veterinarians in Kentucky were only allowed to file reports under two conditions: if the owner of the animal allowed it or if the veterinarian was required to by a court order.
Calloway County Animal Control Officer Emily Cook was happy when she found out about the new law.
Cook spent Wednesday responding to calls, working with the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter staff, and tending to the animals. Some of those animals were involved in abuse cases.
"It doesn't matter if there's another on the ground or if it's blazing hot. There are animals in need," said Cook.
She said they just got three puppies that were found abandoned in a ditch, with scabies around their eyes. They are being treated now, ready to head to a Labrador Retriever Rescue.
Cook said they get cases like those all the time, which is why it is so important that Senate Bill 21 passed.
"Veterinarians are the ones who may be able to spot something that we or the public doesn't really know to look for, for abuse," said Cook. "They would be able to give their professional opinion on it, which also stands up in court."
Cook said even with this new law, they need everyone's help in the fight against animal abuse.
"Animal control cannot be everywhere, and we rely on the community and passerbys, and you know, just sightings of abuse cases," said Cook. "That, even if you don't know if it's abuse, still report it to us. Let us check it out, do a welfare check on that animal and make sure it's got food, water, shelter — the basic Kentucky laws."
Local 6 reached out to several veterinarians who all said they were busy with surgeries Wednesday.
In a message to Local 6, Paducah Veterinary Clinic Owner Dr. Daniel Everett said he has never been in the situation where he wished he could turn someone in for animal abuse.
He was asked what how he felt about the law taking effect now. "I think it is way behind being needed," he wrote. "Most people already thought we could report it. This gives vets a legal means to help an animal that is being abused if we have that situation occur."
The bill was passed in April.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund said Kentucky was the only state that explicitly prohibited veterinarians from contacting police about possible abuse of animals in their care.
If you would like to report an animal abuse case, call your local law enforcement agency or animal control department.