State Representative Nima Kulkarni has pre-filed legislation that would remove criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of cannabis, and give voters a chance to protect those provisions constitutionally.
Rep. Kulkarni, D-Louisville, officially pre-filed the legislation Monday.
The amendment would go before voters November 2022 if approved by three-fifths of the state House of Representatives and Senate during the 2022 legislative session.
The proposal would allow people ages 21 and older to possess, buy and sell up to one ounce of marijuana without a criminal penalty. It would also remove cannabis accessories from Kentucky's drug-paraphernalia statues.
Kentuckians would also be able to own up to five plants for personal use.
The regulation of how cannabis is grown, taxed and sold would be controlled by the General Assembly, according to a press release from Rep. Kulkarni's office.
"Other states taking this step are reaping considerable benefits, and it's time for Kentucky to join them," Rep. Kulkarni said.