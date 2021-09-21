FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted this year to pump more state money into full-day kindergarten, but the extra spending was limited to one school year. Now, a Republican legislator wants to make that one-time support a permanent commitment.
Rep. James Tipton said Tuesday he prefiled the measure for next year. He says it would secure state funding to cover the entire cost of full-day kindergarten as a permanent expenditure.
The Taylorsville lawmaker says the extra funding would be a far-reaching investment for the state. Tipton prepared the legislation for the 2022 session.
Education advocates have long pushed for more kindergarten and preschool funding.
The vast majority of Kentucky’s school districts offer full-day kindergarten. Until the current school year, districts received state funding for half-day kindergarten, with districts using local taxpayer money to pay for the rest of the costs for full-day classes.
More details: https://bit.ly/3krvorx