FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are still wrestling with a long-running challenge of how to get police officers assigned to each school campus.
The issue was intensified by the Marshall County High School shooting in 2018 that claimed the lives of 15-year-old students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope and injured more than a dozen other students. In response, the School Safety and Resiliency Act was enacted in 2019. However, the sweeping mandate intended to improve safety and mental health resources for students was an unfunded mandate.
The House Education Committee advanced a bill Tuesday to require school districts to have an officer assigned to each campus by August. But the panel revised the measure. It recognizes some districts are struggling to meet the standard because of insufficient funding or police staffing.
Under a change to the bill, those districts would work with the state school security marshal to devise a plan to achieve the expectation.
Rep. C. Ed Massey said the state should provide the money to have officers assigned to schools.
“A life is worth that funding,” the Republican lawmaker said.
The legislation is House Bill 63. Click here for more information about the bill and for updates on its progress through the state legislature.
More details: https://bit.ly/3LjLi2z