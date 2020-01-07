MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky General Assembly's 2020 legislative session began on Tuesday, and among the bills that lawmakers may consider is one regarding school bus safety.
The bill, pre-filed in August and sponsored by Reps. Robert Goforth, Joe Graviss, Jason Nemes, Steve Sheldon and Jim Stewart III, would "require each local school district to install and maintain school bus stop arm cameras on daily route school buses by August 1, 2023."
The bill would give smaller school districts more time, by "permit(ing) school districts with a population density equal to or less than 100% of the state average to apply for special permission to suspend the stop arm requirement for up to five years."
A local school district already using stop arm cameras is Marshall County Schools. Director of Facilities and Transportation Jeff Stokes said the stop arm cameras were installed on their buses in June and July of 2017.
The district runs about 52 routes every day. Stokes said since the cameras went into service, he has seen a drop in stop arm violations.
"With the stop arm violations that we're having, my first year, I was having probably one a week. Now, I probably get one every two weeks to come in," said Stokes. "At the very beginning, we've seen a sharp decrease from what we were getting reported from the bus drivers from the year before. Now, we can identify them. And I think now, here in our county, we've got people that kind of know that we have these out here. And they're a lot more cautious when they get around buses."
Each Marshall County school bus is equipped with two cameras to help catch stop arm violators. One of the cameras is pointed toward the stop arm itself. The other is behind the windshield and pointing toward the front of the bus. Stokes said the district has worked to inform the public about those cameras.
"We've tried to do a promotional at the beginning of the year to try to go out and hit Coffee Call with WCBL to make sure that we're getting information out about the school bus drivers that we do have these cameras on these buses, that we will be able to catch you if you do violate this," said Stokes. "And this has seemed to have slowed the number of violators down for us."
Stokes said when a car illegally passes a Marshall County school bus, the bus driver would press a button next to the steering wheel. That would then mark the video for review. When the bus returns to the lot, Stokes would take the SD card that contains the video file, insert it into his computer, and watch the marked video. He would then take a screenshot of the license plate number and send it to the school resource officer, who would then contact the owner of the vehicle.
Stokes added that each bus gives plenty of warning before stopping to load or unload students.
"You know, it's just like when you're approaching a bus just like approaching a red light. We put our yellows out 200 yards prior to our stop," said Stokes.
In addition to catching violators, the videos from the stop arm cameras are also used for education.
"We want to be able to show this to our drivers for training, to show them how to safely let students off the bus," said Stokes. "We want to make sure everything around us is stopped. This way, it allows them to look at this, how their actions or habits have developed, and to be able to help them in training to be able to make sure we're safely dropping these students off."
In addition to the two cameras that record the area outside the bus, each bus is equipped with three cameras that record the interior to monitor behavioral issues, said Stokes.
A survey done last April of more than 70 Kentucky school districts shows cars illegally passed buses 469 times in just one day.
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety have created a graphic to remind drivers when they should stop, based on the type of roadway they're on. Click here to view the infographic.
Click here to view more details on the stop arm camera bill.