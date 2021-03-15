FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a new state budget. But a Senate leader said Monday it’s only the start as they decide how to spend pandemic-related federal money headed to the state.
The bill that cleared the legislature mostly holds the line on spending. It sets significant money aside in a “rainy day” fund, as legislators decide how to use the federal money.
Gov. Andy Beshear says those rainy day funds were intended to help the state confront an emergency. “That is not the state’s money, it’s the people’s money,” Beshear said at a news conference. “And at a time of a pandemic, at a time of significant unemployment, is this not the rainy day that the rainy-day fund was meant for?”
Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said the budget stockpiles money in the reserve account while lawmakers await federal guidance with specifics on how they can they can spend the infusion of pandemic federal aid to state government— expected to total about $2.4 billion.
Beshear says he's disappointed the budget stripped his spending priorities, including proposals for across-the-board pay raises for school employees and state workers and increased spending for public education. He's hoping to reach an agreement with lawmakers on how to spend the federal aid before the legislative session ends in late March.
The budget bill is House Bill 192.
