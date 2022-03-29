FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican-run legislature has signaled it's ready to put charter schools to the test.
A bill paving the way for charter schools to open on a pilot basis won final passage in the Senate on Tuesday.
It sets up a policy showdown with Gov. Andy Beshear. The Democratic governor has vowed to veto it.
The bill’s supporters pushed the proposal through in time to ensure lawmakers can take up a veto override before the legislative session ends.
The measure creates a permanent funding stream for charters. The legislature authorized charter schools in 2017 but none have been created in Kentucky.
