...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALLARD, NORTHERN CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, NORTHERN
GRAVES, NORTHERN HICKMAN, SOUTHEASTERN MCCRACKEN AND MARSHALL
COUNTIES...
At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain moving out of the warned area. An area of stratiform rain will
continue for the next hour or so. The expected rainfall rate is up
to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Mayfield, Benton, Reidland, Symsonia, and Aurora.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
.Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move over part
of the watch area Wednesday morning, which will serve to keep ground
conditions saturated for expected thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon
and evening. The torrential rainfall expected with thunderstorms
could rapidly overwhelm drainage systems, ditches, creeks and
streams. This may lead to brief flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Massac and Pulaski. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri,
Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may
become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall of two to five inches of rain that fell over
part of the watch area Tuesday morning has already raised
water levels in area waterways and caused some road closures.
Any additional rainfall this afternoon and evening will only
worsen flooding conditions.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&