FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have voted to override key vetoes by the Democratic governor.
Lawmakers reconvened Wednesday facing a packed agenda with two days left in this year’s session.
The GOP-dominated legislature overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a charter schools bill. The measure aims to launch charter schools and supply them with funding.
Working into the evening, lawmakers successfully overrode the governor’s rejection of other Republican-priority bills. Those bills will tighten rules for public assistance and revamp the state’s tax code.
Lawmakers will wrap up this year's 60-day session on Thursday.