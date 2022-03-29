FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted Tuesday night to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, taking a preemptive step for tougher restrictions that’s tied to a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.
The measure sparked protests Tuesday from abortion-rights advocates.
They chanted “abortion is health care” before being cleared from the Senate gallery.
The bill won final passage hours later in the House. The measure goes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
The 15-week ban was inserted into a bill that would regulate the dispensing of abortion pills. It's modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the Supreme Court.
