FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has completed passage of a measure to bar transgender girls and women from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade through college.
The Republican-led Senate voted 26-9 Thursday to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
GOP-dominated states increasingly have adopted such prohibitions on transgender girls or women.
But the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law.
Republican governors in Utah and Indiana recently vetoed bans in their states.
In Kentucky, the bill’s opponents immediately called on Beshear to veto it.