FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky lawmakers are postponing the 2020 legislative session because of worries about spreading the novel coronavirus, according to a statement sent Thursday.
The Kentucky General Assembly was sent to meet Friday, but neither the House or Senate will be in session Friday or Monday. Instead, the legislative session will begin on Tuesday, March 17.
In a news release sent by the Legislative Research Commission Thursday evening, leaders said the decision to postpone the session is part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement included the following statement attributed to Senate President Robert Stivers, House Speaker David Osborne, Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, and House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins:
“The General Assembly continues to support the efforts of Governor Beshear and Kentucky’s public health community to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 virus. After much careful consideration, we have decided to exercise an abundance of caution and postpone legislative business on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16. This will not affect the number of legislative days left in this session. However, it will provide an opportunity to evaluate safety procedures as we move through the remainder of session. We anticipate resuming normal legislative business on Tuesday, March 17.”