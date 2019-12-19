Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach President Donald Trump. Just a day later, the House passed the United States, Mexico and Canada trade deal with bipartisan support.
"What a difference a day can make," says Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.
Comer voted against impeachment Wednesday, and he voted in support of the USMCA on Thursday. He says he's glad to see both parties come together on something.
"Yesterday was I think one of the saddest days in history in Congress, but today is one of the better days in the history of Congress. This new trade deal is a win for west Kentucky, and it's a win for America," says Comer.
In particular, the USMCA is supposed to help the U.S. compete with Mexico and Canada for manufacturing jobs. It'll require a base wage of $16 an hour for most of the auto manufacturing plants, which all three countries will have to abide by. It will also increase the amount of U.S. agriculture products purchased. As the new trade deal is uniting Congress, impeachment proceedings are not.
"Everyone knows how it's gong to end. The Senate is not going to impeach President Trump. President Trump is not going to be removed from office," says Comer.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out against impeachment on the Senate floor. The Kentucky Republican said it will eventually be up to senators to determine the president's fate.
"The Senate's duty is clear, and when the time comes, we must fulfill it," says McConnell.
The next step for the USMCA is it being passed by the Senate. That might not happen, though, until the impeachment trial sometime next year.
Thursday afternoon, as lawmakers leave Washington for the year, McConnell said the Senate is at an impasse when it comes to setting the rules for the impeachment trial.
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.