FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have released a spending plan calling for big pay raises for state employees. And they passed a measure aimed at phasing out individual income taxes.
The actions Tuesday came as lawmakers tried to wrap up work on priority bills.
The proposed two-year state budget would pump money into renovations at state parks and increase spending for K-12 schools.
Legislative leaders negotiated the revised spending plan. Lawmakers later gave final passage to a proposal that could fundamentally change Kentucky’s tax code.
The legislation aims to phase out individual income taxes and extend the state sales tax to more services.
