FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers get their chance to shape Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as they reconvene for a special session starting Tuesday.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called lawmakers into session to consider of a range of virus-related issues. He’s asking the GOP-led legislature to extend the state of emergency until mid-January.
One contentious issue is over masking policies. The governor is asking lawmakers to give him authority to require masking when coronavirus-related thresholds are met.
Lawmakers will consider allowing more school scheduling flexibility as many districts have paused in-person learning because of virus outbreaks.
The session comes as Kentucky has been hit by a record surge of virus-related hospitalizations as the delta variant spreads.
Special sessions have no time limit but they usually last less than a week.
The state Supreme Court recently shifted virus-related policymaking to the legislature when the court cleared the way for new laws to take effect limiting the governor’s emergency powers.