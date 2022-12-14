LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Damon Thayer says efforts to loosen Kentucky's near-total abortion ban would be a “difficult sell” in the Senate.
Thayer, who serves as Senate majority floor leader, said Wednesday it would be hard to win Senate support for further exceptions to the ban.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Jason Nemes says the next push to fully legalize medical marijuana should start in the Senate — which is where previous measures died after passing the House.
Nemes is joining the House GOP leadership team.
The leaders offered a preview of the 2023 legislative session Wednesday in an event organized by the Louisville Forum.
Last month, Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion.
Gov. Andy Beshear recently signed an executive order to allow Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana purchased in states that have legalized medical cannabis.
