TORNADO WATCH 79 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Pulaski County in southern Illinois... Massac County in southern Illinois... Southern Pope County in southern Illinois... Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky... Hickman County in western Kentucky... Carlisle County in western Kentucky... McCracken County in western Kentucky... Ballard County in western Kentucky... Western Graves County in western Kentucky... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 458 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Karnak to near Union City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Karnak around 505 PM CDT. Clinton around 515 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Fulgham and Mayfield. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 12. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 24 and 38. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Calloway County in western Kentucky... Livingston County in western Kentucky... Marshall County in western Kentucky... Southeastern McCracken County in western Kentucky... Eastern Graves County in western Kentucky... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 530 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dixon Springs to 8 miles southwest of Reidland to near Lynnville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Reidland around 540 PM CDT. Calvert City and Ledbetter around 545 PM CDT. Murray around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Benton and Salem. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 13 and 33. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 24 and 51. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Massac, Pulaski and Union. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 448 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. While these storms are moving quickly, at least some of these storms will be repeating over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - A quick burst of rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, Charleston, Cairo, Fulton, Hickman, Clinton, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Towosahgy State Historic Site, Reidland, Big Oak Tree State Park, Brookport, Mounds, Dongola, Barlow and Tamms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult. All of this is in fact reported and occurring already, so be especially mindful of these high winds and take the necessary precautions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for updates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&