FRANKFORT, KY– Many of the state laws approved by the Kentucky General Assembly's 2021 session go into effect Tuesday.
The Kentucky Constitution specifies that new laws take effect 90 days after the adjournment of the legislature unless they have a special effective date, are general appropriations measures, or include an emergency clause that makes them effective immediately upon becoming law. Final adjournment of the 2021 Regular Session occurred on March 30, making June 29 the effective date for most bills.
Some of the new laws are:
- House Bill 574 will make permanent some of the election procedures implemented last year to accommodate voting during the pandemic.
- House Bill 254 will raise the penalty for possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 years to a Class C felony.
- Senate Bill 228 will change the way vacancies are filled for a U.S. senator from Kentucky. The bill will require the governor to select a replacement from a list of three nominees selected by the same political party of the departing senator.
- Senate Bill 55 will prohibit copays for Medicaid beneficiaries.
- House Bill 402 will revise child support laws to increase the amount considered flagrant nonsupport from $1,000 to $2,500.
Other topics include inmate care, police standards and worker safety regulations to name a few.
A full list of the laws that go into effect Tuesday can be found by clicking here.