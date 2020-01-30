PADUCAH — Distracted driving kills nine people and injures more than 1,000 people every day, according to AAA.
Kentucky legislators are working to get those numbers down with House Bill 255. If passed, it would create the Phone-Down Kentucky Act.
Driving is a part of almost everyone's daily routine. Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Jones says people across the nation are developing a bad habit of using their phones during their daily drives.
"It doesn't matter if it's the younger generation or the older generation. Everybody's got a phone now, so you're going to see it while you're driving," Jones says.
It doesn't take a long look down at your phone to cause an accident.
"When you're sending or receiving a text message, it's an average of 4.6 seconds that you're not looking at the roadway," Jones says. "And if you think about the distance, that's a long way when you're driving."
What that means is, if you're driving 60 miles an hour, you'll travel more than the length of a football field in that time period. Addison Rogers says if you're looking at your phone, you won't be aware of what's going on around you.
"I don't like it, because if somebody brakes or something, like, they're obviously not going to see that, because they were on their phone," Rogers says.
She thinks there's no reason for you to pick up your phone if your car has hands-free features, like voice calling.
"I have a button on my car where I can talk to my car to call whoever, so I don't have to get on my phone and go on my contacts to try to find that person," Rogers says.
AAA also says taking your eyes off the road for even two seconds doubles your odds of getting into an accident.
KSP says, since the start of the new year, there have been 74 crashes caused by cell phone use across the commonwealth.