KENTUCKY- After a month off, the Kentucky legislature will reconvene on Tuesday. Republicans hold a supermajority, as several high profile bills will be up for a vote when the session resumes.
The Senate's Appropriation and Revenues Committee was the last to get a hold of House Bill 1, which would cut the state income tax from 4.5% to 4% in 2024. It passed last month by an overwhelming majority. Other proposed bills are set to tackle hot button political issues.
Senate Bill 45 is pushing to abolish Kentucky's death penalty. It would also replace anyone currently sentenced to death, to instead be kept in jail for life without the possibility of parole.
Then there's Senate Bill 47 which opens up the state to fully legalize medical marijuana. SB 47 comes after Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing people with medical cards the ability to possess medical marijuana after purchasing it from an outside state.
Over in the House, HB 30 would bring some restrictions for transgender students in school. It would require transgender students to use the bathroom of the gender they were assigned at birth.
Then there's the matter of gun rights in the state, which House Bills 118 and 138 focus on. HB 118 would lower the age of concealed carry licenses age requirements from 21 to 18 years old. HB 138 would ease restrictions on carrying concealed weapons in government buildings, and even schools.
On top of the bills which have been filed, legislators will have the chance to file more as they return back to Frankfort to continue the session. The second part of this year's legislative session will adjourn on March 30.