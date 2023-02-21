MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Kentucky House Bill 32, a measure to allow school districts to hire people who do not have high school diploma or GED for classified positions, passed in the state House on Friday.
Marshall County Schools Director of Facilities and Transportation Jeff Stokes told Local 6 on Tuesday that the staffing problem began with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've seen a tremendous shortage since COVID. We had a lot of people to leave because of COVID. It was a tough time, and now we're having a harder time getting people to come in and apply for these positions. So once we can get people in here to get them applied, get them employed, I think that it's only going to be benefiting not just our students but also our staff," said Stokes.
The bill passed in a 95-0 in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Friday. The measure will allow schools to hire classified staff without proof of high school diploma or GED, and those staff members will be able to have their GED paid for by the school district.
Marshall County Superintendent Steve Miracle said classified staff positions are crucial to the school district. The district needs bus drivers and classified workers, such as janitors, secretaries and cafeteria workers.
"Classified people run every district in every school. They're the ones that make it possible for those of us in certified positions to do our jobs and focus on students, and that's not to say that those classified workers aren't focused on the students, because they are in everything they do," said Miracle.
Stokes said he has 53 bus drivers currently, and he could use seven more. He describes those workers as truly impactful for students. Bus drivers are the first faces students see when they begin their school day and the last ones they see before they go home.
"I see that, yes, this can be a benefit that we could get some more bus drivers in here. Even if it's just one, that's one more we didn't have. And that's what I try to explain to people: even if we just get one, that's one more we didn't have. One more spot that's filled. They can benefit and help us get these students to and from school," Stokes said.
Although the district needs workers, Miracle made it clear that the district will still consider the highest qualified applicants for any position. For bus drivers, they must go through the proper training and obtain their commercial driver's license.
The bill next heads to the Senate.