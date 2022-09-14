MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
The KYTC grant funding will be used to make improvements along Stuart Nelson Park Road, including a stretch of road included in the McCracken County outdoor sports complex project.
Coleman's office says the LWCF grant, once approved by the National Parks Service, will be used for park improvements. The money will be used to build three new picnic shelters, a bike shelter and a 1,700-foot nature trial, and to pave a gravel parking lot and replace fencing.
“We know that today’s infrastructure cannot sustain the jobs of tomorrow,” Coleman said. “We are investing in our communities like never before to help them build roads, bridges, outdoor spaces and update water systems.”
State Sen. Danny Carroll of Benton also released a statement about the funding Wednesday.
“I appreciate the intent and focus of local officials here in McCracken County to bring attention to the benefits these two projects can bring to the residents of the county,” Carroll said. “A safer and easier traffic flow on Stuart Nelson Park Road will bring economic benefit and allow children and families to enjoy a visionary athletic complex. This project is a worthy example of why lawmakers allocate state revenues to the transportation cabinet’s discretionary fund.”
“Land and Water Conservation Funds are one of several pots of federal money our local communities stand to benefit from, but it takes a lot of diligent efforts and meticulous grant writing to secure it,” Carroll continued. “I’m thankful for those folks who dot the I’s and cross the T’s to ensure the people of their counties and cities are beneficiaries. We have great folks in McCracken County who work daily for their constituents to build a better future.”