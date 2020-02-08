LEXINGTON, KY -- Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman welcomed her fourth child Saturday morning.
The governor's office says Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O'Bryan was born Saturday at 9:40 a.m. She weighed 6.7 pounds and is 18 3/4 inches long.
"Chris, Emma, Will, Nate and I are blessed to welcome the newest member of #TeamKentucky," Coleman wrote on her Facebook page. "We are both in good health and resting well."
Coleman is the first lieutenant governor in Kentucky to welcome a child while in office.