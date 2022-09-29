PADUCAH — It's a friendly competition for linemen to show off their skills, and soon they'll be put to good use. More than 100 linemen from across the state are competing in the Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah.
More than 70 of those linemen could be deployed to restore power after Hurricane Ian. They're using the competition as one final practice run.
The linemen are working against the clock. Speed is a big factor in the competition and in the field.
For some newer linemen, it’s a chance to practice some skills they don't use on the job every day, like rescuing people who get hurt on the job.
With 11 years under his belt, Richard Steele has responded to emergencies all over the country.
“As far north as Maine, as far west as Oklahoma and all up and down the east and south coast,” Steele says.
That includes hurricanes.
“Air boats in Louisiana, riding across swamps to get wires back up. You're in water that's over your knees. Some of it's waist deep, and you don't know what's underneath your feet. You're kind of just wading around and hoping for the best,” says Steele.
He is one of several linemen who could be responding to Hurricane Ian.
Kentucky Electric Cooperatives Director of Safety and Training Randy Meredith says they already have crews ready to go.
“Some of these guys will be leaving here Friday afternoon, getting in trucks and heading to Florida or South Carolina,” Meredith says.
The Lineman's Rodeo is a chance to learn some new techniques that can get the power restored quickly and safely.
“Whether it's storm work or whether it's their routine work day in and day out, there's no time to let safety go to the wayside. This just concretes it in, solidifies it,” says Meredith.
David Cotton is also competing.
He responded to the eastern Kentucky flooding, but he says he'd be unprepared for Hurricane Ian.
“Practice just some of the small stuff, if it is something you run into. But I really don't know. I really don't know what they're going to face when they go down there,” Cotton says.
Steele says you can only rely on your training during long, 16-hour days in the elements.
“Everything's just kind of shut down. A lot of your hotels will be without power. There's going to be a lot of guys sleeping in semi-trailers with bunk beds,” says Steele.
His advice to competitors: Perfect your skills, learn from others and work as a team.
Steele says they are in constant contact with co-ops throughout the region to learn where they are needed and what their tasks will be.
It’s a job that could take several weeks.
Many regional co-ops have come to Kentucky to help with recent natural disasters in the state.
They are happy to pay back the favor.
Kentucky co-op crews will prepare to leave after the Linemen Rodeo concludes Friday.