FRANKFORT, KY — The total number of Kentucky lives lost in the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak has increased to 80, after a mother and her newborn infant died because of injuries sustained in the storm, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Beshear on Monday announced that the Kentucky Department for Public Health had confirmed the increased number of lives lost.
The governor said a 33-year-old Mayfield woman has died of injuries she sustained in the storm, after she was hospitalized for a significant period of time. Beshear said the woman was pregnant when the storm struck. The child was born, but died after just six days, the governor said. The infant died a few months ago.
“A really hard loss. Yet another tough toll from the most devastating weather event that we have ever experienced. To their family, I know you’ve already grieved for that infant and now are grieving for her mother. We grieve with you. We care about you," Beshear said.