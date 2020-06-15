FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said a state task force is working to help develop guidance to safely reopen schools.
Coleman said during Gov. Andy Beshear's daily news conference that Tuesday will mark three months since the Kentucky Department of Education created the Education Continuation Task Force.
Initially, the task force worked with the KDE to address challenges related to nontraditional instruction days during the months that schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the focus of the task force has shifted to a safe reopening of schools in the fall. The task force is comprised of 42 members.
"Members of this group include a wide variety of our education leaders," said Coleman. "We have superintendents, principals, teachers, school board members, the leaders of our regional co-ops, officials from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, officials from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, the Department for Public Health, the Southern Regional Education Board, and the governor's office. So, we have tried to include as many shareholders in the world of public education as possible because those are ultimately the folks who live where the rubber meets the road, and where these guidelines are going to come into play in our public schools."
Coleman said recently she invited a bipartisan group of lawmakers — State Sens. Reggie Thomas and Max Wise, and State Reps. Tina Bojanowski and Regina Huff — to work with the task force. She said all four accepted.
Coleman said during Monday's meeting, the task force discussed best practices, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, sanitizing hands and surfaces, checking temperatures, and contact tracing.
"We have to now contemplate: How does this look in a school system? How does this look when there are hundreds and maybe even thousands of students in a building at one time? And that is certainly not going to be an easy feat," Coleman said. "But I will tell you this: What the governor has said today, what Dr. Stack just mentioned about wearing a mask, it is going to be imperative that our students and the kids in our communities have positive role models and positive examples to actually practice what we preach. We should never ask of our students what we're not willing to give. And so it's really important, for not just our teachers and our education leaders, but our community leaders and our state leaders to follow these guidelines as well."
Given how school districts adjusted to providing nontraditional instruction and other services, Coleman said she is optimistic that they can work with the KDE, the task force and other leaders to find a safe way to reopen schools.
"We are working with this task force to create a culture of support around these best practices from the medical community," Coleman continued. "And the really important aspect of this is taking these safety expectations for our students here that we determined at the state level, and helping to implement that at the local level. That's going to look different in different places."
Coleman said the state will continue to provide updates in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the KDE has been releasing guidance every week pertaining to the safe reopening of schools. The latest guidance released Monday, June 15, includes recommendations on how school districts can prepare for intermittent school closures, and how the length of closure can affect the education provided.
All previous guidance can be seen by clicking here.
"We will also be releasing guidance in the future weeks regarding transportation, food service, emergency drills, traffic and social distancing, performance-based instruction, teaching and learning, career and tech ed, exceptional learners. And then we will take the public health guidance of Healthy at School, and we will release that once it comes out of the public health office," said Kelly Foster, associate commissioner of KDE's Office of Continuous Improvement and Support.
After each guidance is released, KDE goes over it with all 172 superintendents during a webcast every Tuesday.
"Really focused on the safety of students, teachers, faculty, staff, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, as well as: How do we meet the learning needs of our students?" said Foster.
Although the KDE issues guidance for Kentucky school districts, it's up to each individual district to create its own safe reopening plan.
For concerned parents, Foster said, "The most important thing that you can do is stay connected to what's coming out of the Kentucky Department of Education, Public Health, and talk to your local officials as they develop their plans. I think sometimes, parents' concerns and questions can help guide and develop those local plans."
Foster expects the Kentucky Department for Public Health to release its guidelines for reopening schools in the next few weeks.
"We appreciate all the teachers and parents and students and staff out there, as we all try to work together to figure out what is going to be best for reopening in the fall," said Foster. "It's a very challenging time and we appreciate everyone's patience and collaboration as we try to move forward."