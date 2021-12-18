FRANKFORT, KY- Kentucky is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance for 14 counties in the state. People living in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren are eligible for individual assistance.
People who became unemployed or those who are self-employed and had work interrupted are able to apply through the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance.
Here's who qualifies:
- Worked or were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment;
- Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of a disaster, which can also include the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal, state or local government in immediate response to the disaster;
- Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;
- Do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state;
- Cannot work or resume self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or
- Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household.
In order to qualify for DUA benefits, claimants in eligible counties must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the tornado and that they aren't otherwise eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits under state or federal law. Farmers and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits may qualify for DUA.
The federal program requires individuals to provide documents, including a copy of their most recent Federal income tax forms or check stubs, a bill showing their physical address at the time of the disaster and a photo ID, to receive DUA benefits. The administration understands many claimants will not have these documents and will be working to help them obtain new documents. All required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed.
After claimants apply for UI benefits, they should attend an in-person session at one of the following locations Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21 – Dec. 22 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 801 Chestnut Street., Bowling Green KY 42101
- 56 Federal Street., Madisonville, KY 42431
- 233 Ring Road., Elizabethtown, KY 42701
- 3108 Fairview Drive., Owensboro, KY 42303
- 1220 Eagles Way., Mayfield, KY 42066
Additional days and times will be available Dec. 27-29 at locations that are still being finalized. Updated information will be communicated on the Kentucky Career Center website and future press releases with detailed information.