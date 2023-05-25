LOUISVILLE, KY — A Kentucky man was arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges after federal prosecutors say he breached the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
Prosecutors say 47-year-old Daniel Edwin Wilson of Louisville began planning in December of 2020 to "obstruct and interfere with the joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the electoral college vote." In a chat group in the messaging app Telegram, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia says Wilson wrote “Ooh Rah. Curb stomp crew all in!!!” as part of a discussion about traveling to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.
He also allegedly wrote “We are willing to work and coordinate with others but I am a gray ghost ranger,” which prosecutors say refers to a militia Wilson was affiliated with.
The Louisville man also allegedly discussed whether rioters should bring guns with them to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. On Dec. 24, 2020, prosecutors say Wilson wrote: “In my opinion I don’t think it’s time to gun up for the sixth we have to play this out but if they seat biden on the 20th all bets are off it’s gonna happen even if Trump wins we have to get this government under control it’s been crossing my mind if we go to a Civil War do we try to take Washington DC first or do we try to take state capitals first.”
Then, on Dec. 27, 2020, Wilson allegedly wrote, “I am ready to lay my life on the line. It is time for good men to do bad things.”
A news release announcing Wilson's arrest indicates he ultimately spent less than 15 minutes inside the capitol building.
Prosecutors say video evidence shows Wilson at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, entering through the Upper West Terrace Door around 2:37 p.m. and walking into the Capitol Rotunda. He stayed in the Rotunda for several minutes before walking through Statuary Hall. Then, he walked back to the Rotunda and ultimately left through the East Rotunda Doors around 2:49 p.m. Open source and Capitol CCTV video shows he was wearing blue jeans, tan boots, a blue hoodie and a gas mask, and he was carrying a red backpack and an olive green fabric pouch, prosecutors say.
FBI agents interviewed Wilson on March 9, 2021, and prosecutors claim he repeatedly denied being inside the Capitol building. A search warrant for his home was carried out on June 3, 2022, during which investigators seized six guns that were stored in a backpack found underneath clothing inside a cabinet, prosecutors say. At least two of the guns were loaded, and another two did not have serial numbers.
The US attorney's office says Wilson is not legally allowed to have firearms because of previous felony convictions.
Wilson is charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or on restricted grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing on Capitol grounds.
Prosecutors note that more than 1,000 people have been arrested so far related to the Jan. 6 riot, including 320 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
The U.S. attorney's office asks anyone with information related to Jan. 6 cases to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.