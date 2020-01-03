FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WLEX) — It's a crime so shocking that a neighbor reportedly thought it was a joke.
A man in Floyd County, Kentucky, named Jonathan Watkins has been arrested on animal cruelty charges. A warning: This story involves the deaths of animals, and you might find the details upsetting.
Watkin's neighbor says he and a Kentucky State Police officer found two dog carcasses over an embankment. Over on Watkins porch, their furs were found.
A Dec. 23 arrest citation says Jonathan Watkins is being held at the Floyd County Jail on two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.
Joshua Vick lives next door to Watkins, and says on that day, his family told him Watkins came over to their home covered in blood.
According to Vick, Watkins said he was making a fur coat, and when Vick couldn't find the dogs, he called the police.
"He could skin a person just like he did a dog there's no doubt about that,” Vick said. "He's capable of stabbing you and just walking away."