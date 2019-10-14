EMINENCE, KY (WAVE) — A Kentucky man charged in the murder of his father-in-law and the kidnapping of his wife, made his first court appearance Monday.
Terry Whitehouse was supposed to appear via video conference, but due to issues with the court's video system, he was brought from the Oldham County Detention Center.
Whitehouse was appointed a public defender and pleaded not guilty.
Police say Whitehouse killed his father in law Thursday morning and then kidnapped his wife. The two were spotted in Shelby County Friday afternoon.
His wife was safe, and Whitehouse later said she asked him to kill her father.
Whitehouse is expected back in court next week. He is being held on $1 million bond.