BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two men in a restaurant parking lot.
Bowling Green police say the shooting occurred at an O'Charley's restaurant in Warren County on Friday night.
Police announced Saturday that 44-year-old Terry A. Stice II of Bowling Green was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Police identified the victims as 21-year-old Elijsha Taylor and 40-year-old Michael Russell. A police statement says detectives determined Taylor and Russell were involved in a physical altercation and that Taylor shot Russell. Stice then allegedly fired numerous rounds at Taylor, killing him.