A Kentucky man who was arrested after federal investigators say he was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is a former sheriff's deputy, Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV has confirmed.
WAVE reports that Joseph Irwin of Cecilia, Kentucky, was a deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department in 2015.
The sheriff there confirmed to WAVE that Irwin worked there in 2015 and left later that year on good terms.
Irwin is charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building. He was arrested on Tuesday.
So far, 15 people from kentucky have been charged for participating in the capitol insurrection.