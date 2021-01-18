A Kentucky man faces six federal charges after authorities say he tried to break down a door during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The man, 42-year-old Chad Barrett Jones of Coxs Creek, Kentucky, is accused of smashing the glass panel out of a door with a flagpole moments before Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed. Babbitt was shot as she tried to jump through the broken window.
The Justice Department says Jones is charged with one count of assault on a federal officer, one count of certain acts during a civil disorder, one count of destruction of government property over $1,000, one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, one count of unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Prosecutors say video footage shows Jones among the crowd trying to break through a barricaded door to the Speaker's Lobby inside the Capitol building. That lobby connects to the House chambers. According to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint against Jones, he used a wooden flagpole to forcefully strike the door’s glass panels at least 10 times. The affidavit states that a relative of Jones submitted a tip to the FBI National Threat Operation Center, saying he saw the video on the news and recognized the man “wearing a red hooded jacket and gray sock cap” who was “using a rolled up Trump flag to attempt to break the glass on an interior door," as Jones.
A second witness, who the affidavit says identified himself as a friend of Jones, told investigators he recognized Jones in videos wearing the red jacket and gray cap, that he saw Jones break the glass, and that Jones was standing near Babbitt.
The affidavit says people could be heard chanting "Break it down!" in the video, and that a U.S. Capitol Police officer could be see in the video, inside the Speakers’ Lobby near the doorway.
Jones was arrested in Louisville Saturday. The Justice Department says federal authorities were able to identify him in the video after receiving a tip on Jan. 8.
He is set to appear before Magistrate Judge Colin H. Lindsay of the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Tuesday.
Download the document below to read the affidavit in full. It includes screenshot from the video in which authorities say Jones was spotted.