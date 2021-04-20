LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been charged with assault on a federal officer and other crimes in connection with the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI’s Louisville Field Office said in a statement Tuesday that Stephen Chase Randolph of Harrodsburg has been charged with assaulting a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice and Congress.
The agency says Randolph is being held in federal custody and will appear before a federal judge Thursday. The FBI didn't give additional details about his arrest or charges.
It's unclear whether Randolph has an attorney who can comment for him.
#BREAKING: STEPHEN CHASE RANDOLPH of Harrodsburg, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/dwam3OWYxd pic.twitter.com/WdDTO7cB0L— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 20, 2021
At least a dozen other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building.
Among them is a Benton, Kentucky, man — Clayton Ray Mullins. Mullins is accused of assaulting two Washington Metropolitan Police officers during the riot. Mullins is set to return to court on May 5 for a status conference.
More than 370 people are facing federal charges in the deadly insurrection, which also sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.