PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged with killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has been indicted on 20 charges.
Forty-nine-year-old Lance Storz was indicted Monday on three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer.
Police say Storz opened fire on a group of officers on June 30 at his home in Floyd County. He is charged with killed Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins.
Storz was also indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment against a police officer, three counts of assault and one count of assaulting a service animal.
